Pill for children with severe peanut allergies moves forward

Pill for children with severe peanut allergies moves forward

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An experimental treatment for kids with severe peanut allergies is moving forward.

The pill helps train the immune system to not over-react to peanuts. Phase three trials show it's safe and effective and worked in about 70 percent of patients tested.

It's not a cure but it can lower the risk of a life-threatening reaction in case someone accidentally eats a nut.

Amy Gurango's son has a peanut allergy.

"This gives us hope that through the pill he'll be able to eventually tolerate peanuts and it'll be less scary for him," she said.

The treatment would be a life-long therapy. Researchers expect it to be available in one to two years.

