Pioneering study seeks 1 million Americans

All of Us project aims to reflect country's diversity
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
If you want to help improve medical care in the future, here's your chance.

The National Institutes of Health needs 1 million Americans to sign up for a unique project called "All of Us."

The goal is to collect and study data on the medical lives of the widest variety of Americans possible.

Volunteers will be asked to answer surveys and share their health records - without any names, addresses or other personal details.

Some will also be asked for blood or urine samples.

In their video, study leaders say "All of Us" breaks new ground in medical research.

"It gives us the ability to study not only common diseases, but rare diseases. When you have a million people, with a rare disease, you can still have a million people."

"It is important for minorities to be a part of this, or we will again be left with medications designed for other populations."

The head of the N-I-H predicts the study will lead to more customized care that will change medical practice.

Enrollment opens on Sunday.

For more information, click here.
