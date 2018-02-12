HEALTH & FITNESS

Poison Control Centers warn of scam calls

Phony phone call scam appears to target elderly
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WPVI) --
For decades, poison control centers have saved lives by being a phone call away when a child ingests cleaning products or when an adult takes too much medication

Now, they're putting out their own call, about what appears to be a phone scam victimizing the poison control centers.

And it also appears to target senior citizens.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers says it has received reports from numerous Poison Control Centers across the country of individuals and healthcare providers getting unsolicited calls.

Those calls show a Poison Help Hotline number on caller ID.

However, they are NOT from Poison Control Centers.

The calls have ranged from silence on one end of the phone, to robo-calls, to aggression, to soliciting money, to asking for personal information, such as Social Security or credit card numbers..

Some recipients say the caller sometimes identifies himself as "Justin," or has a Caribbean-sounding accent.

They appear to target elderly people, suggesting they have little time left to live.

The AAPCC says Poison Control Centers will never ask for personal information, and will only call to follow up on medical issues.

Please report any instances of these calls to Poison Control at the National Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 with as much detail as possible.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpoisonscamscam targeting seniors
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flu epidemic hits Tri-State area
6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week
Healing your dry winter lips; exclusive offers for 6abc viewers
Popular 2nd grade teacher, 38, dies from flu
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Community leaders stage 'walk against crime' in Philadelphia
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Trenton
Flu epidemic hits Tri-State area
6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week
AccuWeather: Roller Coaster Temperatures
Philly police: Man abducted, held for ransom, set on fire
Investigation: Stores offering 'Bogus Bargains?'
Victims of Hurricane Maria could soon be evicted from temporary residences
Show More
Drunk driver who killed music teacher pleaded guilty
School bus crashes with car in Monroe Township, N.J.
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after white powder scare
Camden fire captain back home after serious injury
Philly to throw parade for return of LOVE sculpture
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos