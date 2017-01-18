HEALTH & FITNESS

Reebok offers free trainer sessions to kick off partnership with finder app

Healthcheck on Action News

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
If you need some extra motivation to exercise, Reebok wants to help, with a different kind of app.

The company has an incentive this week, giving a free, personalized training session.

Reebok has partnered with "Handstand."

It's a free app that lets you book fitness sessions on demand.

To kick off the partnership, it's offering thousands of free workouts.

Anyone who downloads the app and registers, can connect with certified trainers like Sam Gordon of Fishtown.

All trainers are background- checked, and interviewed before joining Handstand.

And Gordon says there's a lot of variety to choose from.

"There's also 20 different types of classes the trainers can teach. So anything you're interested in, from dance to yoga-lates, to pre/post natal training, you can find it - which trainers are specialized in that," says Gordon.

Gordon, for example, offers strength training, weight loss coaching, and a legs-core-and-backside workout.

Click here for more information on the offer.

To get the free sessions, you have to book by 11:59 P.M. Friday night, and take the workouts by 11:59 P.M, January 31st.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
