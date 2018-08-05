HEALTHCHECK

Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license

EMBED </>More Videos

Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

New research suggests adolescents tend to take dangerous risks once they trade in their learner's permit for a driver's license.

That's according to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

It found in the first year after getting their licenses, teens are more than six times more likely to crash or narrowly escape collisions than more experienced drivers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdriving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News