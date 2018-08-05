Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license

New research suggests adolescents tend to take dangerous risks once they trade in their learner's permit for a driver's license.
That's according to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.
It found in the first year after getting their licenses, teens are more than six times more likely to crash or narrowly escape collisions than more experienced drivers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdriving
healthhealthcheckdriving