Residents get new health care center in North Philadelphia

Residents get new health care center in North Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temple University Hospital has a new partner in caring for North Philadelphia residents.

They officially cut the ribbon for a health center, run by the Public Health Management Corporation, inside the Hospital and adjacent to the emergency department.

The 4400 square foot facility offers affordable, accessible care for those who go to the Emergency Room, but really need general care.

It can handle women's health, chronic diseases, vaccines, lab tests, and more.

But it also handles behavioral health, such as substance abuse.

"We understand that they're not separate. Everybody that comes in here with a physical health issue probably has a behavioral health issue, and certainly has a social service issue," Richard Cohen of the Public Health Management Corporation said.

The center, which has been open since May 1st, treats patients regardless of their ability to pay, but can also link them to health insurance.

It's PHMC's 6th health center in Philadelphia.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
