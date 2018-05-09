HEALTH & FITNESS

Resistance training can help moderate to mild depression

Resistance training can help depression: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Resistance training, lifting weights or doing body weight moves like squats and push-ups, not only helps your body, but also your mind.

A new study shows it can help relieve mild to moderate depression.

Experts recommend strength training three times a week to feel the benefits, but it doesn't matter how long the sessions are or whether you actually build strength. It's all about working the muscles.

Past research has shown a similar effect with aerobic exercise.

