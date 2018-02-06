Scientists say fan violence has its roots

A lot of people wondered why some fans became violent during Super Bowl celebrations Sunday night.Scientists say there are real psychological answers.Part of it is mob behavior - people lose inhibitions when they're part of a big crowd.Consuming alcohol escalates that loss of inhibition.Fans also lose self-awareness, and don't really notice what they are doing.Rabid fans may also identify so much with a team that throwing a rock becomes their mental equivalent of throwing a touchdown pass.Evidence of that may have come outside the Michael's Craft store on Broad Street.Young men who had dismantled and brought down a traffic light hurled it into the store's glass window, shattering it.Ironically, fans of winning teams actually tend to riot more than fans of losing teams.That might be driven by testosterone - the male hormone rises more after victory than defeat.