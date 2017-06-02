HEALTH & FITNESS

Silicon Valley startup infusing older patients with blood of teenagers

EMBED </>More Videos

Silicon Valley startup infusing older patients with blood of teenagers. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 2, 2017. (WPVI)

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (WPVI) --
For those on the hunt for the fountain of youth, there's something very sci-fi happening.

Older folks are getting infused with the blood of the young thanks to a new startup.

Ambrosia LLC buys teenagers blood and sells it by the bag. It's part of a "life-extension science" boom in Silicon Valley.

This part of Ambrosia's services promises to reverse aging through transfusions.

The plasma comes from donors under the age of 25 and more than 100 people have apparently signed up for it.

The bags come with the hefty price tag of $8,000 each.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldblood drivebig talkerstrendingsilicon valleyteenagersagingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Scientific test reveals if compression tights help runners
Art of Aging: Art programs helping those with Alzheimer's
Today's Fitness Tip: Triple threat
Study: Strokes may trigger alcohol consumption
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
CHOP allocates $91,000 in unclaimed money to anti-bullying
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Show More
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
More News
Top Video
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More Video