Silicon Valley startup infusing older patients with blood of teenagers

For those on the hunt for the fountain of youth, there's something very sci-fi happening.Older folks are getting infused with the blood of the young thanks to a new startup.Ambrosia LLC buys teenagers blood and sells it by the bag. It's part of a "life-extension science" boom in Silicon Valley.This part of Ambrosia's services promises to reverse aging through transfusions.The plasma comes from donors under the age of 25 and more than 100 people have apparently signed up for it.The bags come with the hefty price tag of $8,000 each.----------