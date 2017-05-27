HEALTH & FITNESS

Light snacking before bedtime may actually be beneficial to sleeping better

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
New research shows that having a small snack before bed can actually help improve your sleep, but it'll all depend on what you eat.

Experts say to try foods that contain tryptophan, such as turkey, egg whites, low-fat cheese and chicken.

Tryptophan is important to helping you fall asleep because it gets converted to melatonin and serotonin, which are two brain chemicals linked to sleep.

Carb-rich foods like granola, unsweetened cereals and whole-grain crackers have also been found to boost those chemicals.

Experts also say to also set your sights on pineapples, oranges and bananas which can help increase melatonin.
