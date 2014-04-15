HEALTH & FITNESS

Sounding alarm on controversial new e-cigarette Juul

In this April 15, 2014 photo, Matt Alfonso, with Avail Vapor, tests out one of the electronic cigarettes in the shop in Richmond, Va. . (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Tiny liquid cartridge packs as much nicotine as full pack of cigarettes
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
Anti-smoking activists are sounding the alarm about a new e-cigarette that's all the rage with middle and high schoolers.

Juul is slim, small, and looks more like a computer flash drive, making it easy to hide and bring into schools.

In less than 2 years, Juul has grabbed 50% of the electronic cigarette market.

It's widely advertised at convenience and corner stores.

With flavors like mango and fruit medley, 63% of Juul users don't realize it contains nicotine, which can harm an adolescent's developing brain.

But the Truth Initiative says it is powerfully addictive.

"This little pod, that you stick in, like that, has all the nicotine of an entire pack of cigarettes," said Robin Koval, president and CEO of Truth Initiative.

The FDA has promised action soon on Juul, but the group says parents need to educate kids about it now.

With the lightning popularity of products like Juul, Truth Initiative worries that the hard-fought success of reducing smoking rates among young people will be lost.

Philadelphia has the higher youth smoking rate of major U.S. cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokinge-cigaretteschildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Free overdose prevention training class offered in Philadelphia
Study: Genetics play role in picky eating
Diagnosed with ovarian cancer a year apart, friends walk for research funds
'Micro-preemie' born at 24 weeks finally goes home
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former Trump advisor's father's death in Philadelphia labeled 'suspicious'
Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County
Investigators seek clues in Southwest engine explosion
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
Suspect sought in killing of Penn State student
Dash-cam video captures house exploding
Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores
Show More
Cosby's star witness says accuser spoke of plot
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
More News