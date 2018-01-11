HEALTH & FITNESS

Concerns over new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning about new viral challenge involving Tide pods (KTRK)

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.

Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.

The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.

Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthsocietyviralbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tone your thighs! Today's Tip
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
What direct-to-consumer DNA tests will or won't tell you
Serena Williams opens up about childbirth nightmare
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Philadelphia Eagles to play game in London
Suspect arrested after backpack of heroin left at Bensalem school
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
Penn student found dead in Calif.; now a homicide case
Route 38 reopens after crash near Cherry Hill Mall
Walmart raises starting wages, handing out $1K bonuses
Show More
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Rainy Friday
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
More News
Top Video
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
More Video