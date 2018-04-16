HEALTH & FITNESS

Studies show blood pressure should be checked twice in a row

Studies show blood pressure should be checked twice in a row

When it comes to blood pressure, one reading may not be enough.

Forty-six percent of Americans have high blood pressure, but studies show when it's taken twice at your doctor's office - with at least one minute in between - the second reading is typically lower and a more accurate measurement.

Also, as a nurse I tell people to try to relax for 5 minutes before the reading, use the restroom and stay quiet with your feet on the ground while it's being checked.

