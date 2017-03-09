Study: Fewer Americans trying to lose weight

New research suggests Americans are taking a different approach to weight loss, but that may not be good news for the fight against obesity.Scientists at Georgia Southern University looked at more than 25,000 Americans. They found that between 1988 and 2014 Americans have been gaining more weight.Even worse, those who are overweight say they're losing interest in weight loss.The number of overweight people who attempted weight loss in the past year is down 7 percent.Experts say the drop may be because it's more socially acceptable to be overweight.------