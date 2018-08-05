HEALTHCHECK

Study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana

Study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

A new study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana, and a large majority believe pot should be legal for recreational purposes.

That's according to a new Health Day-Harris Poll.

Researchers found nearly nine out of every ten adults believe that marijuana should be legalized for medical use, and 57-percent support the legalization of recreational marijuana.

