Study finds women in good shape have lower chance of dementia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A new study out of Finland followed nearly 200 women and found a link between those in good cardiovascular shape and a lower incidence of dementia, or memory decline.
But of course other factors can also play a role in dementia. Experts say it's important to do what you can to lower the risk factors you can control.
- Don't smoke
- Keep your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar level in check
- Eat healthy and exercise
- Maintain a healthy weight
