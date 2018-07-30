HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Millennial moms more depressed than previous generation

More millennial moms suffer from depression than previous generation: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 5pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study says today's moms are more likely to develop depression than their own mothers.

A survey in the early 1990s showed that 17 percent of the pregnant women experienced depression.

But among their daughters, 25 percent became depressed.

Study leaders say it could be due to increased awareness, which makes struggling new moms more willing to report problems, or it could mean more depression.

Doctors say we must all let young women know help is available.

"Recognizing the symptoms, recognizing that there's treatment for the symptoms and that it is a huge burden on society if we don't address these problems when they arise," said Dr. Rebecca Starck.

Women who had depression in a previous pregnancy are more likely to have with future babies.

------
