Study: Most women get heart screenings too late
A new survey shows about 60-percent of women don't know the recommended guidelines for heart screenings.

Everyone should "know your numbers" when it comes to heart health, but this survey shows many women are starting this too late.

A survey of a thousand women nationwide found that most didn't think they needed heart screenings including checks on their cholesterol,, blood pressure, and blood sugar until their 30s.

But the American Heart Association says this should start in your 20s.

"Many people believe it is a disease that mostly affects men. However, women are equally affected, and in fact, we have been dying more of heart disease than men," Dr. Maria Carolina Demori said.

Women can begin developing plaque in their arteries when they're teenagers, so an early start on screenings can be a lifesaver.

In addition to blood pressure and cholesterol, women should have their body mass index and waist circumference checked; both can predict heart risks.
