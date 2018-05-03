Study raising eyebrows about air quality in child care centers

A new study is raising eyebrows about the air quality in an unlikely place - daycare centers and pre-schools.Many kids spend up to 10 hours a day in child care centers, but there hasn't been a lot of attention paid to the air quality inside them.Kids are more sensitive to indoor air pollution because they breathe more oxygen relative to their body weight than adults.The University of Missouri developed an electronic nose to measure air quality. They found 47 volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which could impact health."They're in natural care products, they're in perfumes, they're in fragrances, they're in art supplies. You know those whiteboard markers that you can smell? That's the VOCs," said Jane McElroy, Ph.d.But researchers say parents shouldn't be alarmed because reducing exposure is fairly easy.Some examples include installing carbon air filters, buying non-toxic art supplies and opening windows.------