Study: Young women not getting enough exercise

Study: Young women not getting enough exercise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We know not everyone is getting the recommended amount of exercise and a new study shows for women especially, right after high school, there's a big drop.

The study looked at more than 9,000 men and women between 12 and 29-years-old. It seems after age 18, both groups cut back on working out, but women, in particular, were missing the mark.

Exercise helps to build strong bones while you're young, among other benefits, such as lowering your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. It also helps boost your mood.

Life gets busy and stressful but if you make a plan or book an appointment to exercise, it helps.

"Making yourself kind of pencil-in the time during the day or during the week that you're going to get your activity in, so that its another appointment on your schedule that then becomes more important to you," said Dawn Lorring, physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Kids and teenagers are recommended to exercise 60 minutes a day and adults for 150 minutes per week, but if you're just starting out or trying to increase your activity, you can try doing just ten minutes at a time.

And find something you like, so that you will keep doing it. And then mix it up so you don't get bored.

