HEALTH & FITNESS

Survey: 75 percent of workers feel overworked and drained

EMBED </>More Videos

Survey: 75 percent of workers feel overworked and drained - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (Shutterstock)

Feeling overworked - and physically and emotionally drained? You've got lots of company.

A new survey by UCLA, Harvard, and the Rand Corporation says 75 percent of workers feel physically exhausted at least a quarter of the time.

It revealed that 8 out of 10 have predictable work through the year, but only half have stability in their day-to-day-schedule, and a third have no control over their schedules.

Sadly, half of us do some work in our free time to meet the demands of our workplace.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckjobsworkplace
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Talk to kids early about living healthy lifestyles
New device helps deep brain stimulation for stroke patients
FYI Philly: Best of Philly top fitness places
To Your Health - Today's Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit
Alleged marijuana grow house found in West Phila.
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
Temple Hospital seeks help to ID unconscious patient
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Show More
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Driver purposely steers into pizzeria near Paris, killing girl
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Wolf: Standardized test changes to lessen test-taking time
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
More Video