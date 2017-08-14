Survey: 75 percent of workers feel overworked and drained

Feeling overworked - and physically and emotionally drained? You've got lots of company.A new survey by UCLA, Harvard, and the Rand Corporation says 75 percent of workers feel physically exhausted at least a quarter of the time.It revealed that 8 out of 10 have predictable work through the year, but only half have stability in their day-to-day-schedule, and a third have no control over their schedules.Sadly, half of us do some work in our free time to meet the demands of our workplace.----------