HEALTH & FITNESS

Symphony flutist keeps on playin' during her brain surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Professional flutist plays through tremor surgery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Anna Whitlock Henry has played the flute for 50 years, playing with symphonies, college performing arts ensembles, and as a flute instructor.

She is currently principal flutist with the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra in Texas.

She wasn't about to stop just because of something like tremors.

In recent years, a hereditary tremor condition Henry has had since middle school became much more serious.

For a recent concert, she had to have her arm in a sling to keep it steady enough.

On Tuesday, she underwent surgery at the Mischer Neuroscience Institute at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where surgeons implanted an electrode in her brain to calm those tremors.

And Henry played her flute through most of it!

Patients have to be awake during deep brain stimulation surgery, so that surgeons can locate the source of the tremors in the brain and be sure the electrode indeed turns down those tremors.

Henry's surgeons not only had her awake, they asked her to play her flute.

And video shows how her shaking eased.

Anna has been discharged from the hospital, and is now resting at her hotel before going back to Lubbock, Texas this weekend.

She says, "the tremors are greatly reduced."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksurgerymusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
Weight loss surgery can change future relationships and love life
Delaware officials confirm 9 cases of mumps linked to dance events
Trump responds to NC boy asking for help for father with kidney failure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
$10k reward offered in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Show More
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
Ecuador cuts WikiLeaks founder Assange's internet at embassy
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy
Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
More Video