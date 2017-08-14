HEALTH & FITNESS

Talk to kids early about living healthy lifestyles

EMBED </>More Videos

Talk to kids early about living healthy lifestyles: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

If you'd like to help your kids avoid cancer, talk to them early about living a healthy lifestyle and lead by example.

Since cancer takes years to develop, experts say setting healthy habits early in life is the best way for teens to reduce their risk.

They believe shifting the focus of cancer prevention to what-to-do could reap bigger benefits than current campaigns, which focus on what-not-to-do.

