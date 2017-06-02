Teaching Americans to make healthy food choices

A campaign is underway to improve the health of Americans by 20-percent by the year 2020.Registered Nurse Ali Gorman attended a class about making a healthy, colorful salad.Aramark Chef Charles Schermer explained knife and food safety, and how to make a healthier salad to a captive audience at the New Pathways community center in North Philadelphia.There's a misconception that healthy food doesn't taste good or fruits and vegetables don't taste well.Bev Dribin with Aramark says the goal is to clear confusion and teach people how to live healthier, especially in under-served neighborhoods.Andrea Powell, a mother of three, says the class inspired her to make more nutritious salads for her and her family."To be colorful with the salads. I kind of stay with the plain lettuce, tomato, onion, stuff like that, so just to be more colorful," Powell said.The series also covers healthy grocery shopping on a budget.And Dribin says the pilot program last year showed proven results.She said, "We found that participants increased their fruit and vegetable consumption nearly 70-percent and their whole grain consumption nearly 50 percent."Chef Charles focuses on head of households, so they can pass on healthy habits. He uses whole foods and natural seasoning for optimal nutrition.In the end, salads were judged on creativity, health and taste.----------