The popular rise of IV centers, and are they worth it?

IV centers are popular out west and now are moving east. In fact, there's now a handful of infusion centers in our area, and some even make house calls.
But is it worth it? We followed one client through the process and also spoke with an internal medicine doctor about this new trend.
It's not a medical clinic, but entrepreneur Scott Silver was hoping his visit to City Hydration would give his body a boost.
"I definitely drink a lot of coffee, not enough water, never enough sleep, so if I can get a quick fix, that'd be awesome," Scott said.
He received a liter of saline mixed with various vitamins, including B-complex and vitamin C.
After placing an IV in his vein, the solution infused over 30 to 45 minutes.
Christie D'Arcy, a registered nurse, opened City Hydration about six weeks ago, offering a menu of options.
"Some of them are based on health and wellness, general cold and flu, an energy infusion, an athletic performance, which helps with muscle recovery," Christie explained.
But her most popular is the Hangover Relief.
"You get the hydration from the saline, you get the anti-nausea medicine, the anti-inflammatory for pain," Christie said.
She says it's not a cure, or a greenlight to drink too much, but it does help relieve symptoms quickly.
Dr. David Targan is an internal medicine doctor with Main Line Health, not affiliated with the IV lounge. He does see the benefits for some.
"By being hydrated you're definitely going to feel the effects of feeling better," Dr. Targan said.
As for the vitamins, he says they can help too. But you can also get them through your diet, although absorption will be slower.
But for some people with medical problems, this is not for them.
"People with heart disease, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertention, renal disease," Dr. Targan said.
Dr. Targan also cautions, if you are severely dehydrated with nausea and vomiting or experiencing other health problems, it's best to be evaluated at the emergency room or by your physician. There they can draw labs and evaluate and monitor your health status.
As for Scott, who's healthy, after his infusion he felt: "really relaxed, recharged. I prefer to stay here the rest of the day but I think I'll get back to it," he said.
The cost for an infusion ranges from $75 to $180, and is not covered by insurance.
All clients need to do is fill out a medical history form and sign a waiver before getting an infusion at City Hydration.
Many of the IV lounges, including City Hydration, also offer house calls.
Online: www.cityhydration.com
