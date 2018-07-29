HEALTHCHECK

The time you eat dinner may be impacting your health

EMBED </>More Videos

The time you eat dinner may be impacting your health. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

The time you eat dinner might have a negative impact on your health.

According to a new study, late night eating could put you at higher risk for some cancers.

Researchers found people who stop eating at least two hours before going to sleep had a 20-percent lower risk of developing breast or prostate cancer.

Experts say one factor may be that your body needs time to process glucose, giving you better blood sugar control.

They also say late-night meals can result in obesity and poor metabolic profiles.

