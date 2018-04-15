BARBARA BUSH

Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises

EMBED </>More Videos

AN ABIDING FAITH: The Bush family spokesperson says former first lady Barbara Bush "appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving." (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush has been in and out of the Texas Medical Center over the past year.

She has been in declining health for some time and on Sunday, the Bush family spokesperson announced that the Bush matriarch is no longer receiving medical treatment.

The statement released by Jim McGrath said, in part:
Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others," McGrath also said in the statement.

That abiding faith has been necessary over the last few years, for both her health and that of former President George H.W. Bush.

In the past, the Bush family has said Mrs. Bush suffers from chronic pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. She has also coped with Graves' disease for many years.

Both Mrs. Bush and her husband live in Houston. As they have aged, they have spent considerable time in and out of the hospital.

A few years ago, Mrs. Bush had open heart surgery to repair a valve. It was successful.

Most recently, this January, both she and President Bush were hospitalized. She was being treated for bronchitis while he was admitted for a bout of pneumonia.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushheart diseasetexas newstexas medical centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Barbara Bush 'a force for good,' Mattress Mack says
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
More barbara bush
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Sobering study: Alcohol should be limited to 1 drink per day
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Study: "Moderate" drinking of no health benefit
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Protesters gather at Starbucks to call for change following arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Woman falls more than 300 feet to death at quarry
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Eagles release Worley following arrest
Show More
Final farewell to Marine from Huntingdon Valley
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar
Light Rain And Drizzle
Man, 30, struck and killed near Oxford Valley Mall ID'd
Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team
More News