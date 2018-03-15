HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips to detox from unhealthy processed foods

One way to improve your overall health is to cut back on processed foods, but for many people, that's easier said than done.

But it's not impossible. The best way to start is by slowly taking a few items out of your diet.

You can replace them with fresh food like fruit or vegetables.

And when it comes to bread or grains, look for the whole-wheat options instead of the processed, white products.

And planning ahead is key. If you keep fruit, trail mix or yogurt with you at work or school, it will give you something to go to instead of hitting the vending machine.

