To Your Health and Today's Tip

A new procedure could have you ditching your reading glasses in a matter of minutes. It's called the Raindrop Near Vision Inlay and it was approved by the F-D-A last year.
Here's how it works. After the eyes are numbed with drops, a small flap is created on the surface of the eye. A pin-head sized, transparent inlay is then placed in the center of the pupil.
One recipient had this reaction: "One of the biggest things for me when I was in the shower, I could read the labels on the bottle. I couldn't do that before."
The procedure is only done on the non-dominant eye. It takes less than 20 minutes, and costs about 45-hundred dollars.
And now more on Today's Tip:
If you feel like you're always hungry, adding more protein to your diet can help. Try replacing some carbs and fats with protein. Good examples are lean meats such as chicken and turkey, fish, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, and nuts. If you're trying to lose weight, aim for getting 30-percent of your calories per day from protein.
