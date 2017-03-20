HEALTH & FITNESS

Today is 'National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet' day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Consumer Reports is making Monday its first-ever 'National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet' day. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Every year, about 60,000 kids go to the ER after getting into medication left within their reach. So Consumer Reports is making Monday its first-ever 'National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet' day.

Your medicine cabinet can become a dumping ground for old drugs. But with every bottle of pills you keep, it raises the risk for accidental poisonings for kids

"Those leftover pills are far from harmless. Taking them incorrectly or accidentally could be deadly, or land a child in the ER," said Consumer Reports' Ginger Skinner.

Leftover narcotic painkillers like Oxycontin, Percocet, and Vicodin are especially dangerous. Prescription sleep aids like Ambien, and anti-anxiety medications like Xanax are also risky.

"You really want to make sure medications like these are secure - either locked away or well-hidden, out of kids' reach," warns Skinner.

Over-the-counter medicines can also be trouble for kids, particularly if they look or taste like candy.

A new nationally representative survey by Consumer Reports found that 19% of people hadn't cleaned out their medicine cabinet in over 3 years!

To properly dispose of drugs at home, remove any personal information from the bottle first and mix the drugs with something unappealing, like coffee grounds or kitty litter, before sealing in a plastic bag, and toss into the trash.

Many police stations also have drop boxes or you could take them to drop points on April 29th - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Finally, Consumer Reports urges caregivers to be especially vigilant at keeping drugs out of reach of children. Don't rely on child safety caps - they are child-resistant, not child-proof.

------
Related Topics:
healthconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealconsumer reportschildrenprescription drugshealthcheck
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Faster therapy for swallowing problems with virtual reality game
Cholesterol drug drops heart risks, but ignites new price debate
FYI Philly: Get ready for DIY barre
FYI Philly: Supersize your workout
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
EMS workers deliver baby in Haverford Township home
Show More
Snow-covered spots on first day of spring
USA Hockey, women's players meet in Philadelphia
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
Police: DUI suspect found passed out in drive-thru
Brawl at SEPTA station in Center City caught on camera
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
More Video