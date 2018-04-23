HEALTH & FITNESS

Too many kids still exposed to e-cigarette liquid nicotine

New law helps, but safety experts want FDA to ban flavors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --
Safety experts say too many kids are still being exposed to liquid nicotine from E-cigarettes.

That's despite a 2016 law that changed the packaging.

Nationwide Children's Hospital says from 2012 to 2017, there were more than 8200 calls - an average of four calls a day - to poison control centers about nicotine exposure.

Most calls involved a child drinking the liquid.

Some children suffered seizures, comas, and one child died.

Incidents dropped 20%y after the law went into effect, however, some doctors are calling for more changes.

"Flow restrictors, similar to what is used on a number of child fever medications, should be added to liquid nicotine containers. this will make it harder for children to empty the contents of those bottles," says Dr. Gary Smith, director of the hospital's Center for Injury Research.

Dr. Smith and his colleagues also want the FDA to prohibit candy-like flavors and attractive labels.

Last week, FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he has strong new enforcement steps coming in a few weeks, but he declined to elaborate.
