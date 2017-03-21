HEALTH & FITNESS

TRANSCRIPT: Chat with CHOP - TOPIC: Pediatric Sports Medicine

The Center for Sports Medicine and Performance at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is the region's premier healthcare resource for young athletes. They are specially trained to meet the unique needs of young athletes and provide a comprehensive range of services, including medical management, injury prevention strategies, nutritional counseling, and performance enhancement training.

At The Center for Sports Medicine and Performance at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, they believe that injury prevention programming and education are the cornerstone of a successful youth sports program, and therefore offer proactive injury prevention programs to strengthen key muscle groups and enforce proper technique so your athlete can play safely and reduce the risk of injury.

CHOP experts, Dr. Naomi J. Brown and Dr. Christian D. Turner from The Sports Medicine Center at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will be online on Tuesday, March 21st from 12-1 pm to answer your questions about pediatric sports injuries, prevention, treatment, etc.

Things you can ask them:
What are the most common sports injuries in children and young adults?
Are certain age groups at a higher risk?
Do these injuries occur more in male or female athletes?
Why do children and adolescent athletes require special care when they are injured?
What can parents, coaches, trainers and the young athletes themselves, do to prevent a sports injuries?

Meet the panel
Naomi Brown, MD, is a graduate of Tufts University and Tufts University School of Medicine, both in Boston, MA. She completed her pediatrics residency at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and a specialized fellowship in sports medicine at Boston Children's Hospital. Today, Dr. Brown works at CHOP's Main Campus in Philadelphia and CHOP Care Network location in Voorhees, NJ.
Read more.

Christian Turner, MD, is a graduate of the State University of New York School of Medicine, completed his residency at Connecticut Children's Medical Center and a specialized fellowship in primary care sports medicine at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Today, Dr. Turner works at CHOP's Main Campus in Philadelphia and CHOP Care Network location in King of Prussia, PA.
Read more.



.
Related Topics:
healthchop chat
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Spring into shape with this two-minute yoga workout
Where are best spots for life-saving AEDs?
Faster therapy for swallowing problems with virtual reality game
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Feds to announce charges against Philly DA Seth Williams
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Police: Willow Grove man charged with distributing child porn
Special election in Philly to fill vacant Pa. House seat
Show More
Former aides set to testify against Penn State ex-president
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd
Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration
Boy dies in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant shooting; suspects sought
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos