Trump asks Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to chair commission on vaccine safety

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vocal vaccination skeptic, says President-elect Donald Trump has asked him to chair a commission on vaccine safety.Trump has also voiced doubts about vaccinations, tweeting in the past that he knew a child who developed autism after receiving immunizations. He did not supply evidence for that claim.He also has advocated for children to get smaller doses of vaccines spread out over time.Scientists have debunked the link between vaccines and autism. But Kennedy, the son of the late U.S. attorney general, believes there is connection and has advocated for parents to be allowed to opt out of vaccinations for their children.Kennedy said Trump invited him to the meeting Tuesday in New York.