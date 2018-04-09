UCLA Health advocates re-gifting approach to kidney transplants

UCLA Health is advocating a new approach to kidney transplants - 're-gifting'.If a transplant recipient dies and their kidney is still healthy, it's being re-transplanted into another patient."20 to 25 percent of patients who have a kidney transplant die with a functioning kidney transplant. That's a lot of potential kidneys that could be put out there in the pool," said Dr. Jeffrey Veale.When Beto Maldonado died in a car accident 2 years after receiving a new kidney, his family donated it.It went to Vertis Boyce, who'd been on the waiting list for 9 years.UCLA doctors think re-gifting, which was once taboo, could help thousands of people each year.------