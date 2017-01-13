Warning for the New Year: Beware fad diets

You may have noticed a lot of new fad diets popping up online as many come on the market right after the New Year.But beware: there's no quick fix to weight loss.Bridget Coyne sticks to a healthy, well-rounded diet now, but admits a few years ago, she got sucked into a diet she saw on Facebook that promised quick weight loss."Like, five to seven pounds a week," she said.She spent $100 for HCG drops, a supplement designed to mimic a hormone that controls hunger.But along with the drops, she could only eat 500 calories a day of just protein!"It was a little difficult to say the least," she said.She did lose weight but felt exhausted. After three weeks, she quit and gained the weight back.Registered dietitian Ashvini Mashru says that's typical with a restrictive diet. She says beware of a fads that promise a quick fix.If it claims you're going to lose weight miraculously or effortlessly, "that's something you need to stay away from," Mashru said.Also avoid any diet that only includes one food or food group, and steer clear of plans that ask you to buy supplements.And always look for peer-reviewed scientific studies to back up any claims.Overall, she says working with a professional dietitian is best, and instead of resolving to lose a lot of weight focus on smaller behavioral goals."Eating a healthy breakfast, drinking more water, or adding 2 more days of exercise for 30 minutes, packing a healthy lunch," she said.And be patient. You didn't gain the weight overnight, so you won't lose it overnight.It takes time and commitment.