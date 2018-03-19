FYI PHILLY

Take a tour of the brand-new Edge Fitness Club in Cherry Hill

A gym offering a lot of amenities (WPVI)

The Edge Fitness Club
Karen Rogers tours the brand new Edge Fitness club in Cherry Hill, one of 5 new locations in the Philadelphia area, as they expand in the area with monthly memberships ranging from $9.99-$29.99.
The Edge Fitness Clubs | Facebook
Multiple locations: Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.
