HEALTH & FITNESS

Weight loss surgery can change future relationships and love life

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers say love lives change after weight loss surgery: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Weight loss surgery not only changes your body and your eating habits, but it can change your relationships.

Swedish researchers followed 2,000 bariatric surgery patients and found that for single patients, there were more marriages and new relationships afterward.

But among those already in relationships, there were more divorces and separations.

And those who lost the most weight had the most change in their love lives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckweight lossrelationshipssurgery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
Symphony flutist keeps on playin' during her brain surgery
Delaware officials confirm 9 cases of mumps linked to dance events
Trump responds to NC boy asking for help for father with kidney failure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
$10k reward offered in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Show More
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
Ecuador cuts WikiLeaks founder Assange's internet at embassy
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy
Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
More Video