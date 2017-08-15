Wet summer making it rough for seasonal allergy sufferers

These are rough days for seasonal allergy sufferers - but surprisingly, not because of ragweed.Ragweed would normally be the dominant problem in mid-August, but the wet summer has pushed levels of outdoor molds and pollen from grasses and even trees up, so some people may feel like they've got hay fever.If you do need medication for ragweed, take it now to make sure it's in your system when ragweed pollen does set in.----------