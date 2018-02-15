HEALTHCHECK

Which is healthier: raw or cooked vegetables?

EMBED </>More Videos

Which is healthier: raw or cooked vegetables? Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Like it or not, kids have always been told to eat their veggies, and that includes spinach -- rich in calcium and iron.

To get the most benefit, experts say to blanch the leaves lightly and then plunge them into cold water.

That reduces the levels of an acid present in the raw spinach that inhibits absorption of its nutrients.

"For some vegetables cooking breaks down the cell walls and that makes it easier for your body to absorb the nutrients," said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports Health and Food Editor. "Take carrots for instance. When you cook them, you absorb about 14 percent more of the carotenoids, the antioxidants that they contain."

Cooking white mushrooms just about doubles their levels of important nutrients like potassium, niacin, zinc and magnesium.

The list goes on - boiling asparagus just until they turn bright green boosts cancer-fighting antioxidants and phenolic acid.

And the same goes for tomatoes. One study found that cooking boosts the disease-fighting antioxidant called lycopene by about 35 percent and creates a deeper more intense flavor experience, too.

Consumer Reports recommends roasting them for about a half hour at 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Keep in mind though that cooking veggies also can destroy some vitamins," said Calvo. "For instance, the level of vitamin C goes down quite a bit in cooked tomatoes.

Bottom line: it is important to eat a wide variety of vegetables, both cooked and raw, to get as much of their good nutrients as possible.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckvitaminsnutrition
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Local addiction fighters wish Trump budget had more dollars
Far-UV light used to fight flu epidemic
Cold or flu? How to tell the difference
NJ school takes flu precautions after student's death
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Local addiction fighters wish Trump budget had more dollars
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
Far-UV light used to fight flu epidemic
What's The Deal: Protecting your smart TVs from hackers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
School shooting witness: I heard too many gunshots to count
Day 1 of Phillies spring training starts with different vibe
Man dies in hole trying to rescue dog in Fairmount Park
Prosecutor: Ring brought guns from Ohio to New Jersey
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons
Middle-school students draw 'fair' PA Congressional District map
Show More
Missing man found dead in East Oak Lane
Love is in the air as couples say "I do"
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
Air Force reservist charged with raping, impregnating girl in Del.
5 arrested in Ocean County drug bust
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
More Video