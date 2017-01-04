HEALTH & FITNESS

"Widespread" flu in Pa., central and northern New Jersey have high activity

EMBED </>More News Videos

The flu is on the rise in our area. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
The flu is on the rise in our area.

Activity in Pennsylvania is now 'widespread', the highest level, with the biggest outbreaks in the Pittsburgh, Lehigh Valley, and Philadelphia regions.

In New Jersey, it's moderate in the south, but there's high activity in the north.

If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, now is the time.

ABC's Chief Health and Medical Editor says you may not be too late:

"There is a suggestion that the closer you are to the peak activity, the better protection you'll have. It takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to work. The good news is that the strain of flu that's travelling around the country is in this year's vaccine," says Dr. Besser.

Don't worry, if you got the shot in October or November, you're still covered.

But if not, now is the time to get it.

Influenza can be deadly: Pennsylvania has already had 9 deaths, Delaware has had one.

Activity is also spiking in New Jersey in respiratory cynsytial virus, which can be life-threatening for infants and very young children.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluflu season
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young adults not getting heart-saving statins
Healthcare.gov signups still at record pace, despite uncertain future
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
Kids Health Matters: Balancing screen time
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Temperatures Crash, Friday Morning Snow
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
AP: Biden plans University of Delaware partnership
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Show More
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
State ordered to provide Abu-Jamal with hepatitis C treatment
Shoppers alter purchases amid Philly beverage tax
More News
Top Video
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Action News Update
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
More Video