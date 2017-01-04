"Widespread" flu in Pa., central and northern New Jersey have high activity

The flu is on the rise in our area.Activity in Pennsylvania is now 'widespread', the highest level, with the biggest outbreaks in the Pittsburgh, Lehigh Valley, and Philadelphia regions.In New Jersey, it's moderate in the south, but there's high activity in the north.If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, now is the time.ABC's Chief Health and Medical Editor says you may not be too late:"There is a suggestion that the closer you are to the peak activity, the better protection you'll have. It takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to work. The good news is that the strain of flu that's travelling around the country is in this year's vaccine," says Dr. Besser.Don't worry, if you got the shot in October or November, you're still covered.But if not, now is the time to get it.Influenza can be deadly: Pennsylvania has already had 9 deaths, Delaware has had one.Activity is also spiking in New Jersey in respiratory cynsytial virus, which can be life-threatening for infants and very young children.