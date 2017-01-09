Working out on just weekends is beneficial, too

If you can't squeeze in a workout every day, or even every other day, don't give up.Another study is adding to the evidence that exercising just on the weekend improves your health.Researchers followed more than 60,000 adults for more than a decade.They found those who hit the gym just once or twice a week, so-called "weekend warriors," still lowered their risk for heart disease and cancer.That includes people who got the recommended time and people who fell short of it.The bottom line is being inactive is dangerous and any exercise is better than no exercise.Also try to limit the amount of time you sit during the day.Even if you have a desk job, try to get up every 30 minutes or so to walk and stretch your legs for a few minutes.