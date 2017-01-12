HEALTH & FITNESS

World's oldest body builder inspiring others at 80 years old
At 80 years old, Ernestine Shepherd, is known as the world's oldest body builder. (WLS)

Renowned health experts and fitness stars are coming together this weekend in Chicago for the two-day Gladiator Fitness Expo. It features appearances by fitness stars Kai Greene, AJ Johnson, Ernestine Shepherd and Chicago's top fitness instructors and gyms.

Classes, seminars, workshops, meet and greets will be offered throughout the two-day show. Dress ready to exercise with classes including PIYO, Zuumba, aerobics, spin and kickboxing, plus fitness competitions with healthy prizes from The Dr. Oz show and Dr. Ian Smith.

"My sister and I didn't like the way we looked in bathing suits. So after that, we said 'we got to get fit!' So we started going to a gym and working out. That started the whole thing. At that time, I was 56 years old," Shepherd said.

For more information, check out: https://www.facebook.com/gladiatorfitnessexpo/
