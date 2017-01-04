HEALTH & FITNESS

Young adults not getting heart-saving statins

Healthcheck on Action News

CHICAGO, Ill. (WPVI) --
Some top cardiologists say not everyone is getting the treatment they need for high cholesterol.

And that could boost their risk for heart disease.

We're talking about the L-D-L cholesterol, the bad type of cholesterol.

If someone over the age of 21 has a level of 190 or greater, guidelines call for them to be put on a statin medication.

But a new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association says for younger adults, that doesn't always happen.

In fact, researchers found less than 45-percent of adults under forty with high L-D-L levels get a prescription for the medication.

And the number is even lower for patients in their thirties.

Doctors say proper treatment can help prevent problems and improve survival.

The take-home message for all adults is to know your numbers, and talk to your healthcare provider about what is best for you to lower your risk for heart disease.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart disease
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
6abc.com Live Video Chat with Penn Medicine: Lung Cancer: Prevention, Treatment & More
Kids Health Matters: Balancing screen time
PHOTOS: Horrors of methamphetamine abuse
Experimental device helping those with spinal cord injuries
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Show More
State ordered to provide Abu-Jamal with hepatitis C treatment
All clear given at Cherry Hill school after threat
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos