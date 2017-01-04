Young adults not getting heart-saving statins

Some top cardiologists say not everyone is getting the treatment they need for high cholesterol.And that could boost their risk for heart disease.We're talking about the L-D-L cholesterol, the bad type of cholesterol.If someone over the age of 21 has a level of 190 or greater, guidelines call for them to be put on a statin medication.But a new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association says for younger adults, that doesn't always happen.In fact, researchers found less than 45-percent of adults under forty with high L-D-L levels get a prescription for the medication.And the number is even lower for patients in their thirties.Doctors say proper treatment can help prevent problems and improve survival.The take-home message for all adults is to know your numbers, and talk to your healthcare provider about what is best for you to lower your risk for heart disease.