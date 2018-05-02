Hearing delayed in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case

A judge's illness is delaying a hearing for members of a Penn State fraternity charged after the FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area the night a pledge was fatally injured.Twelve members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face the Wednesday preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to send the charges to county court for trial.Officials say a substitute judge may take over and preside later in the day.They face charges related to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, who fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the house.The hearing follows prosecutors' announcement they're dropping the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and assault against five defendants.------