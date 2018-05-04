Heidnik's House of Horrors: 30 years later

Gary Heidnik was responsible for one of the most grotesque series of crimes ever to occur in Philadelphia.This July 1st will the be 30 year anniversary of his conviction.Action News Investigative reporter Chad Pradelli spoke with one of the survivors of Heidnik's House of Horrors, and others who took part in the trial that captivated Philadelphia.Heidnik kidnapped six women, torturing and raping them. Two were killed at the hands of Heidnik before he was finally captured. One of the survivors, Jackie Askins, takes us back into that musty cellar and the brutal memories that still haunt her.She recalls first being attacked. "He stripped me of all my clothes, my wig and everything, and I'm screaming."It's a moment seared in her memory. Naked and cuffed, Heidnik dragged her into his personal torture chamber, the basement of his home on the 3500 block of Marshall Street. She says down below were four other prisoners."Yeah, they was all tied up chained up. Two was on the bed, one was by the pool table, and one was standing up by the window."Heidnik's sick perversions are what partly inspired the character Buffalo Bill in the Acadmey Award Winning movie, The Silence of the Lambs.Heidnik had a pit. He'd fill it with water and electric shock the women. But the torture didn't end there. Askins says there were daily rapes and beatings."He wrapped tape around our mouth and drove a screwdriver right in our ears and turned them."Defense Attorney Chuck Peruto respresented Heidnik in the late 1980's.He says, "He wanted to have a perfect race of children from these women."Heidnik was captured after one of his victims, Josephina Rivera, escaped and flagged down a police officer.Peruto recalls when police arrived at his front door on the 3500 block of Marshall Street. " He pounded on the door. He opened the door and came out, and wouldn't let them in. They could smell the stench and didn't want him go anywhere and busted him right there."That stench was from one of two victims who died in the house of horrors, Sandra Lindsay, who died from a combination of starvation and torture. The other victim, Deborah Dudley, was electrocuted and buried in the Pine Barrens.Heidnik boiled parts of her body and fed the remains mixed with dog food to the surviving women. During the investigation, police found 27 pounds of body parts inside Heidnik's freezer.Askins remembers dismembering one of her fellow victims."He took me upstairs to the bathroom and he said we all gotta play a part in this. I said 'play a part in what'. He had me cut her limb, like her arm."Before becoming long-time Philadelphia District Attorney, Lynne Abraham was a judge and the Heidnik case was hers. Peruto and Heidnik tried to claim insanity during the trial.Abraham wasn't bying it, saying, "I very quickly realized in my mind he was faking to effect mental illness."Peruto knew it was his only play in the courtroom. "I always regretted not winning it."All of the survivors have struggled in their lives since being freed. That includes Askins, but she says she doesn't live in the past...she lives with her past."My whole thing with him was 'why me'. But I guess that's a question he never wanted to answer, but I made sure he seen my face before he died. I wanted my face to be the last thing he seen."Gary Heidnik was put to death in 1999. He's the last person to be put to death in Pennsylvania.-----