George Washington High School locked down in Northeast Philadelphia after report of gun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a report of a male with a gun at a public high school in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 911 call came in at 11:12 a.m. Thursday from school police officers at George Washington High School in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The initial report was for a male pointing a gun at students.



The school was locked down as police set up a staging area near the tennis courts and began searching the school.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of students outside the school near the track.

