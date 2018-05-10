Police are investigating a report of a male with a gun at a public high school in Northeast Philadelphia.A 911 call came in at 11:12 a.m. Thursday from school police officers at George Washington High School in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.The initial report was for a male pointing a gun at students.The school was locked down as police set up a staging area near the tennis courts and began searching the school.Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of students outside the school near the track.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------