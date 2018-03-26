Hit-and-run crash near Dover, Del. leads to drug, weapons charges

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A man was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a hit-and-run crash near Dover, Delaware.

Delaware state police were called to North DuPont Highway and Messina Hill Road around 1:39 p.m. Saturday after a Ford F-150 reportedly struck a car.

The truck continued southbound on N. DuPont Highway and, police say, callers reported that the vehicle was on three wheels.

The driver had pulled into a commercial property off Jerome Drive where police caught up with him.

They allegedly detected the odor or marijuana when they made contact with the pickup's driver, 22-year-old Marcos Vinicio Godoy of Middletown.

Godoy was detained as police searched the vehicle. Troopers allegedly found both marijuana and an unloaded handgun in the vehicle. A magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition was also found, police said.

He is facing drug, weapon, and traffic-related charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newshit and rundrugsgunsDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles DE Michael Bennett in custody, bond set at $10,000
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
Show More
VA secretary Shulkin attends Del. summit amid speculation
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Sixers clinch first playoff berth in six seasons
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos