  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

14th Annual Sandy Sprint Run/Walk




6abc and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are teaming up with The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation for the 14th Annual Sandy Sprint Run/Walk. All fund's raised go to support the Ovarian Cancer Dream Team and the Foundation's own ovarian cancer research grant program.
When: Saturday, April 21, 2018
- Race Day Registration begins at 6:30 AM
- 10K Run begins at 7:30 AM
- 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:15 AM
Where: The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Who: Register yourself or your team, and bring your Pup along! All Sandy Sprint participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. If you cannot be at the event in person, register as a Sleepwalker.
Why: For over 17 years, the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation has been working to spread the word about their mission and raise funds to advance research. Learn more about their mission here.


The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation is excited to welcome celebrity ambassador William deVry to attend the Sandy Sprint 5K/10K. The Daytime Emmy-nominated Canadian-born actor is most notably known today for his role as the charming yet unpredictable mob boss Julian Jerome on General Hospital. deVry brings his voice to this public health initiative that empowers everyone to play a role in the fight against ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer - The Facts
- Ovarian Cancer is the fifth leading cause of death among women in the United States and is the most deadly of the gynecologic cancers.
- It is estimated that in 2018, approximately 22,280 women will be diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer and about 14,240 will die from the disease.
- Ovarian Cancer is not an uncommon disease, occurring in 1 of every 75 women.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesSandy Sprint
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
6ABC's Winterthur Point-to-Point Sweepstakes
6ABC's Chaddsford Winery Baconfest Sweepstakes
6ABC's Pandora Bracelet Sweepstakes
Gift of Life Donor Program's 23rd Annual Donor Dash
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Show More
Cosby defense says jury selection discriminatory
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy
More News
Photos
Villanova Wildcats celebrate NCAA Championship victory
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
More Photos