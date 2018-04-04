6abc and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are teaming up with The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation for the 14th Annual Sandy Sprint Run/Walk. All fund's raised go to support the Ovarian Cancer Dream Team and the Foundation's own ovarian cancer research grant program.
When: Saturday, April 21, 2018
- Race Day Registration begins at 6:30 AM
- 10K Run begins at 7:30 AM
- 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:15 AM
Where: The Philadelphia Museum of Art
Who: Register yourself or your team, and bring your Pup along! All Sandy Sprint participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. If you cannot be at the event in person, register as a Sleepwalker.
Why: For over 17 years, the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation has been working to spread the word about their mission and raise funds to advance research. Learn more about their mission here.
The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation is excited to welcome celebrity ambassador William deVry to attend the Sandy Sprint 5K/10K. The Daytime Emmy-nominated Canadian-born actor is most notably known today for his role as the charming yet unpredictable mob boss Julian Jerome on General Hospital. deVry brings his voice to this public health initiative that empowers everyone to play a role in the fight against ovarian cancer.
Ovarian Cancer - The Facts
- Ovarian Cancer is the fifth leading cause of death among women in the United States and is the most deadly of the gynecologic cancers.
- It is estimated that in 2018, approximately 22,280 women will be diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer and about 14,240 will die from the disease.
- Ovarian Cancer is not an uncommon disease, occurring in 1 of every 75 women.
