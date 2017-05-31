About Manayunk Arts FestivalManayunk Development Corporation is pleased to announce the 2017 28th Annual Manayunk Arts Festival. This year we invite you to share in the tradition of excellence at the tri-state's largest outdoor, juried arts festival. Celebrating 28 years of presenting the best variety of fine arts and crafts from across the country, nearly 200,000 collectors, buyers, and designers will visit Main Street for this event. This year we have nearly 300 artists that will showcase their work along historic Main Street in Manayunk.We will also once again feature for the fifth year, our Emerging Artist Tent! This year we will be featuring even more local talent. Whether they are young talent just getting into the business or artists who want to begin to make a name for themselves, you will see their wide range of talents all in one tent on the intersection of Main and Grape Streets!