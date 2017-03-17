HOBBIES & INTERESTS

T. rex, penguin among Monopoly pieces added by popular vote

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">These pieces won the Monopoly Token Madness Vote and will be featured as tokens in the next generation of the game. (Monopoly)</span></div>
Get ready to fight with your friends over who gets to be the T. rex in Monopoly.

The next generation of the classic board game will be the eight pieces with the most votes from the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, which took place in January. Hasbro announced the winners on Friday. Some old favorites are in, while other winners will be new additions.

The winning tokens are:
Scottie dog
Top hat
Car
Battleship
Cat

T. rex
Rubber ducky
Penguin

Some of the 64 competitors who didn't make the cut include a kissy face emoji and a monster truck. Iconic tokens previously included in the game, like the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow, will be excluded this time around because they were out-voted.

World Monopoly Day is March 19.
Related Topics:
hobbiesgamesentertainmentbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia® Run/ Walk 2017
American Girl addresses doll underwear controversy
Workout on water at Tmpl Gym's 'Holy Water' class
Take a 360 ride on a massive model train set in NJ
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
Citizens Bank responds to paycheck delay complaints
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
Show More
Freight train crashes into car in Tioga-Nicetown
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
1 man in custody after double stabbing in Center City
EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance
Boy, 5, choked by dog pulling on scarf in Warrington
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos